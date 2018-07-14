Video: Has Sushant Singh Rajput started prepping up for the sequel to MS Dhoni biopic?

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Singh is all set to relive a character of his life of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the silver screen as the film’s sequel is on cards. The 2016 release M S Dhoni: The Untold Story was a hit and became the turning point in the actor’s life and since then there has been no looking back for Sushant. And looks like the actor has kickstarted the preparations for the sequel of the biopic.

Sushant recently uploaded a video where he is seen playing cricket with his friends. A quick look at the video and you will feel that Sushant has surely mastered himself in the sport and can give any batsman a run for their money.

Looking at Sushant’s batting skills, we can surely say that the actor has geared himself up for the film’s second part and the preparations for it has already begun.

Talking about the sequel to the biopic, reportedly the second installment will focus on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's life after the 2011 world cup victory and it will also document different facets of his personal life. Just like the first part, the second installment of the series will also witness a fair share of involvement from the former skipper, particularly during the scripting process. Though the director of the film has not been decided upon as of now, but the film will go on floors next year, it is being reported.

Well we were really excited with the news of the sequel of the biopic and now looking at Sushant’s preparations, we cannot wait for the film.