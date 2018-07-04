Video: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love saga continues in NYC as they step out for another date!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the new lovers in town, hanging out together, be it in New York or in India.

The couple has been spotted together multiple times and while neither of them have confirmed the rumours of a love affair, their date nights are enough proof. Now, the lovebirds were spotted in NYC enjoying a dinner date. Fans of the duo spotted them together and they happily obliged for selfies with them.

A fan page of the actress has shared a few snaps and a video. In the video, we see the actress taking a selfie with her fan while Jonas just hangs out in the background. These two are just adorable.

Nick had even accompanied PC to India where he holidayed with her and even spent time with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. Nick also attended her family function and they together went for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony where they walked hand-in-hand.

Now, as they have returned to New York City, their love story continues and we think it’s cute. Like recently, Priyanka attended his concert in Brazil and like a loving girlfriend, clicked his pictures and cheered for him.

To sum it up, we are waiting to see when either of them opens up on their romantic story.