VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra is at her sassiest best as she rips apart the 90s beauty stereotypes

First published: June 29, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Updated: June 29, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Priyanka Chopra is surely making the right amount of buzz, courtesy her ongoing love saga with Nick Jonas.

The actress is going places in terms of her personal as well as professional life, and looks like the lady has no time to rest. From her date time with Nick to photo shoots and movies, PC is a busy and an inspirational star. Recently, the Quantico babe graced the first-ever digital cover of Allure magazine and the photos and videos from the shoot are making us go gaga over her.

But it is not just her pictures which are grabbing the attention, but it’s also her sarcastic take on the gone era’s beauty standards, which is inspiring. In the recent video posted by the actress on her Instagram account we see her tearing apart one beauty stereotype at a time. Here take a look at the video below:

In the kick-ass video interview, Priyanka can be seen reading 90s beauty tips and is trying to make the sense out of them with her sassy replies.

The video which was posted by our desi girl on June 28, has got over one million views in less than six hours. We don't know about you but we are in love with Priyanka's sassy avatar. Also in case you missed it, take a look at few sultry photos and videos from the photo shoot which PC posted on her Instagram account.

We bow down to you PeeCee, all hail the queen of sass!

 

