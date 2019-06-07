Ja, Simran, ja, Jeele apni zindagi… we are sure that all of you, at least once in your life, have tried enacting this iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s evergreen: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Also starring Kajol and Amrish Puri, the Yash Chopra directorial released in 1995. Fast forward to now, the film still runs successfully at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. Now, you are probably thinking what made us talk about this legendary movie out of nowhere? Well, the credit goes to Rajkummar Rao, his ladylove Patralekhaa and their epic recreation of DDLJ’s climax scene.
Taking to his Instagram account, Rajkummar Rao shared a goofy video along with girlfriend Patralekhaa while they were on the streets of London. The video featured Patralekhaa as Simran and Rajkummar as Raj. It started with Patralekhaa pleading her father to let her go with Rajkummar, after which we heard ‘Ja Simran Ja’ and she ran towards Rajkummar. The couple then hugged each other and recited the popular, ‘Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai’. Though this particular scene is supposed to be very serious, they turned it into a comedy and we aren’t complaining!
Have a look at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s DDLJ recreation here:
Rajkummar Rao is an ardent SRK fan and he has been quite vocal about it. On his first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar recalled saying, “I was shooting in Mehboob. And I heard that Shah Rukh sir was also shooting there. So I thought this was my chance, maybe I could go meet him. I sent a message across to him. I didn’t think he’d know me, but, he called me to his trailer – he knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters...and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?”Read More