Divya Ramnani June 07 2019, 4.32 pm June 07 2019, 4.32 pm

Ja, Simran, ja, Jeele apni zindagi… we are sure that all of you, at least once in your life, have tried enacting this iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s evergreen: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Also starring Kajol and Amrish Puri, the Yash Chopra directorial released in 1995. Fast forward to now, the film still runs successfully at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. Now, you are probably thinking what made us talk about this legendary movie out of nowhere? Well, the credit goes to Rajkummar Rao, his ladylove Patralekhaa and their epic recreation of DDLJ’s climax scene.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rajkummar Rao shared a goofy video along with girlfriend Patralekhaa while they were on the streets of London. The video featured Patralekhaa as Simran and Rajkummar as Raj. It started with Patralekhaa pleading her father to let her go with Rajkummar, after which we heard ‘Ja Simran Ja’ and she ran towards Rajkummar. The couple then hugged each other and recited the popular, ‘Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai’. Though this particular scene is supposed to be very serious, they turned it into a comedy and we aren’t complaining!

Have a look at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s DDLJ recreation here: