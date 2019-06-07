Bollywood

Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De goes to Tollywood, Venkatesh to play the lead!

Politics

Ahead of International Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi shares the benefits of ‘Vrikshasana’

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
BollywoodDDLJDilwale Dulhania Le JayengeEntertainmentPatralekhaaRajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao and PatralekhaaShah Rukh Khan
nextBharat Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer rakes in a total of Rs 71 crores

within