VIDEO: Salman Khan has a special message for those who have watched Race 3

Race 3 may have received negative reviews from the critics, but going by the box office numbers, the film is a super duper hit. And the only reason the film is making such insane amount of money is without a doubt, the star power of Salman Khan. Reviews don’t matter much when we have Salman showing off his acting prowess on the big screen.

So for all those who have watched the film, the actor has a message for you all. He has thanked everyone for all the love showered on Race 3. He is even more appreciative of this affection because his fans have loved everyone in the film.

Salman and his Da-Bangg tour entourage left for the US leg of the tour on Wednesday night. This video message was shot when they were in the aircraft. Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah are also a part of the video but you can’t see Daisy. Check it out right here…

For the unware, Race 3 is roaring success at box office as it has made more than Rs 132 crore in just five days which is incredible. But now the numbers have started to drop which will affect its lifetime collection. If the dip continues, Rs 200 crore might become a distant dream.