Divya Ramnani June 07 2019, 10.48 am June 07 2019, 10.48 am

Shah Rukh Khan may not have signed any film since Zero, but that hasn’t really affected his fan following. The Happy New Year actor, on Thursday, decided to surprise his fans in the sweetest way. After his Eid ritual of making an appearance on his balcony to greet an ocean of fans with his signature wave and kiss, SRK went a step further, quite literally. A couple of pictures and videos of the Raees actor have gone viral on the internet where we can see an enthusiastic SRK waving out at his crazy fans by getting onto the rooftop of his car. What followed was a testimony to his insane following among the masses.

The video featured Shah Rukh Khan wearing a checkered shirt along with a black tee and denim. As soon as King Khan got out of his car, fans present at the location couldn’t stop whistling and hooting for the actor. Now, this was indeed a precious moment given that you don’t get to see a superstar standing on his car and greeting his fans, on a regular basis. Just Shah Rukh Khan things!

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s video from the madness here:

In the past, Shah Rukh Khan was applauded for his heartwarming gesture, as he attended his makeup man’s wedding. In a clip that surfaced on the internet, we spotted a dapper SRK making his way to the stage to congratulate the couple. Well, in no time, the marriage hall turned into a single screen theatre as the crowd couldn’t stop shouting and whistling.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan attending his makeup man’s wedding here: