VIDEO: Sonali Bendre is 'happy in the head' after getting a makeover

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has proved to be an inspiration to many, all thanks to her courageous battle against cancer. After spending months in New York for her treatment, the actor is currently in Mumbai working on various projects and getting her life back to normal. Right from giving some of the most motivational speeches to spending quality time with family and friends, Sonali is making the best use of her time by making every moment count. Going by her latest IG post, all we can say is that Sonali is one joyous soul after a good makeover.
Bendre took to her social media account and shared a series of videos where she teased her fans with the whole process of her new haircut. FYI, Sonali got her hair chopped from Tomohiro, the same lad who was behind her hairdo when the warrior was undergoing treatment. In fact, Sonali also mentioned in her post how she is thankful to Tomohiro who specially flew down to Mumbai just to give her an all-new makeover. BTW, we are loving this neat summer look.
Here, check out the video shared by Sonali Bendre below:
View this post on Instagram
It’s surreal how one can forge a bond when they least expect it. A chance encounter with @tomoarakawa at a salon in NYC, has led to this amazing friendship. Honestly, I’m in awe of the way he works his magic every time he picks a pair of scissors. I’m so glad he came down to India on his break and agreed to do my makeover right here at @kromakaysalon. Thanks to Tomo’s genius coupled with my friend @kantamotwani’s expertise, I enjoyed an afternoon of pampering and walked out with an amazing new hair cut😊😘
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
It was last year in July when Sonali broke the news of her being diagnosed with high-grade metastatic cancer. The actor underwent her treatment till December and was back in India recently. Ever since then, Sonali has made a laudable recovery and her back-to-back public appearances serve enough proof.