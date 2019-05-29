VIDEO: Sonali Bendre is 'happy in the head' after getting a makeover

Rushabh Dhruv May 29 2019, 10.34 pm May 29 2019, 10.34 pm

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has proved to be an inspiration to many, all thanks to her courageous battle against cancer. After spending months in New York for her treatment, the actor is currently in Mumbai working on various projects and getting her life back to normal. Right from giving some of the most motivational speeches to spending quality time with family and friends, Sonali is making the best use of her time by making every moment count. Going by her latest IG post, all we can say is that Sonali is one joyous soul after a good makeover.

Bendre took to her social media account and shared a series of videos where she teased her fans with the whole process of her new haircut. FYI, Sonali got her hair chopped from Tomohiro, the same lad who was behind her hairdo when the warrior was undergoing treatment. In fact, Sonali also mentioned in her post how she is thankful to Tomohiro who specially flew down to Mumbai just to give her an all-new makeover. BTW, we are loving this neat summer look.

Here, check out the video shared by Sonali Bendre below:

It was last year in July when Sonali broke the news of her being diagnosed with high-grade metastatic cancer. The actor underwent her treatment till December and was back in India recently. Ever since then, Sonali has made a laudable recovery and her back-to-back public appearances serve enough proof.