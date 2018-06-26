VIDEO: SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is here to give a tough time to Kareena. Know why!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana is surely a delight to watch. The star kid has time and again grabbed eyeballs with her infectious presence and contagious laughter. The beautiful daughter of the superstar is currently in London pursuing her studies and was recently seen dazzling at the prom night along with her buddies.

A new video of the star kid has come on the social media wherein she is seen acing the pout game like a boss. In the video, she is seen pouting and then flashing her bright smile. Check out the post here:

While Suhana’s pouting game looks A1. This video instantly reminded us that she can a tough time to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known to be the pouting queen in the business. So are you listening to Kareena, Suhana is here to dethrone you.

Lastly, Suhana is undoubtedly one of the most adored and loved star kids. She keeps on surprising the paparazzi with her amazing confidence and is definitely one of the favourites. Suhana is currently studying at Ardingly College in Sussex. She recently ringed in her 18th birthday and is in her final year of college.