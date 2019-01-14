Video: Sushmita Sen is not impressed with Rohman Shawl's bengali version of 'I Love You'

Looks like the former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, has finally found love as things are sort of heating up between her and rumoured beau, Rohman Shawl. Be it attending a wedding together, sweating it out in the gym or heading to a cosy gateway, the two are giving hints that they are soaked in pyaar! In a recent video shared by Sen, on her IG, we see Rohman learning to say I love you in different languages.

Sushmita regularly posts stills and videos with Rohman and, this time, shared a rather cute video. The video starts with Shawl teaching Sushmita's Kathak teacher how to say I love you in Kashmiri. In return, Sen's dancing guru teaches him how to confess the same three words in Marathi. Next, we come to the moment when Rohman gets to learn I Love You in Bengali from Sush. Shawl is seen saying, Ami Tomake Bhalo Bhashi to his ladylove, however, Sushmita isn't quite impressed and says, "Very bad!" *giggles*

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl connected at a fashion show several months ago and that's how their love saga began. Well, not just Sush, Rohman also shares a great rapport with Sushmita's daughters. Another wedding on the cards?