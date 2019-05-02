Video: This is how Anushka Sharma spent her birthday with hubby Virat Kohli

Rushabh Dhruv May 02 2019, 12.16 pm May 02 2019, 12.16 pm

It was on December 11, 2017, that Indian skipper Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma. The lovebirds, who dated for a span of four years before their wedding, exchanged their wedding vows in Italy. Well, the moment both Virat and Anushka, fondly referred as Virushka by fans, disclosed some of the most alluring pictures from their dreamy wedding, people on the internet couldn’t keep calm. Fast forward to now, these two are still a deep-in-love couple who are setting major couple goals for us.

On May 1, 2019, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India actor turned 31 and how can husband Virat Kohli miss this opportunity to shower his love on his wifey. Just like a doting hubby, the Indian skipper shared an adorable video and a picture on his IG account. In the shared clip, we see the lovebirds sitting on a lakeside fence having a conversation and at a point we also see Anushka blushing. Well, talking about the shared photo, in the same, we see the birthday girl resting her head on Virat's shoulder and its picture perfect. Candid moment captured right but we wonder by whom? *giggles*

Have a look at the cute video and photo shared by Virat Kohli below:

View this post on Instagram ♥️ Credit - @suppeerrgram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 1, 2019 at 6:54am PDT

In a recent interview, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli spoke about his ladylove. Virat Kohli, who is currently fighting his way to the top this IPL season, said,” I think over the last more than a year or so, the best thing to have happened to me is me getting married. It's literally changed my whole world.” Kohli didn’t stop here, continuing to shower praises on Sharma, he added, “I have the most beautiful wife, the most beautiful person.” We are melting!

BTW, Happy belated birthday Anushka Sharma!