Video: Varun Dhawan introduces us to the magnificent World of Kalank

Rushabh Dhruv April 07 2019, 6.37 pm April 07 2019, 6.37 pm

After the posters, teaser and a few songs, the makers of Kalank finally dropped the trailer. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt; Kalank's trailer proved to be a visual treat. The grandeur of the film can be compared to that of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision and one can say that it is going to be a quite a unique experience for the viewers. The trailer and its intriguing plot along with various characters have left everyone eager to watch this period drama.

Amid the same, now the makers of Kalank have dropped a video which is titled as World of Kalank. In this video, Varun Dhawan as Zafar takes you through the sets of the film and explains how his city came into being. Set in the 1945 era, the magnum opus takes you through a beautiful town called Husnabad. In the clip, we get to understand what has gone behind the making of the set, larger-than-life mahals and the opulent town we saw in the trailer. The designing of the set is done by Amrita Maha Nakai. Also, it took 3 months and immense teamwork to get the breathtaking result. Have a look:

In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan was asked whether he has ever discussed his character with Shah Rukh Khan. Just in case you are not aware, Kalank was in the pipeline for a long time. The demise of Karan Johar's father Yash Johar was one of the reasons why this film did not see the light. SRK was to be a part of Kalank then and was supposed to play Zafar, which is now being essayed by Varun.

"Honestly, I never spoke to him on how I should approach the role. I was obviously very aware of Shah Rukh sir and the other star-cast that was supposed to do the film," Varun replied, adding that Karan Johar was originally supposed to direct the film.

Produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman. It is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens on April 17. Going by trailer, one can say that it has the potential to make it big at the box office. We are waiting...