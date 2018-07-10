VIDEO: We know the real reason why Nick Jonas is dating an older Priyanka Chopra!

Who knew that the lyrics from Priyanka Chopra’s song Exotic will be suitable to her own life? Yes, you got it right, we are talking about our desi girl, who is dating Nick Jonas. Every paparazzi photographer on earth just wants to click them together. But to get your facts right, Priyanka is not the first older woman, Nick has dated.

In 2013, Nick had appeared on the chat show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, with his brothers Kevin and Joe. The show gave a fan an opportunity to ask a question to any of the brothers. The said fan picked Nick and said, “I heard you like cougars. And I was wondering what’s the oldest woman you would date?”

The question literally got a round of laughter from one and all. But then Nick Jonas, at his unfiltered best answered the question like a boss. Post this interview, in 2015, Nick went on to date Kate Hudson, who was 13 years older than him. Then, of course, he made his relationship with Priyanka public last month, this year.

Nick and Priyanka first met at the Met Gala 2017, when they walked the red carpet together for Ralph Lauren. The couple made several public appearances together earlier in June. While Priyanka attended Nick’s cousin’s wedding as his plus one, Nick flew down to India and attended Akash Ambani’s engagement bash as PeeCee’s plus one.

Now, we have the answer to why Priyanka Chopra, right guys?