Ranjini Maitra June 04 2019, 11.39 pm June 04 2019, 11.39 pm

Vidya Balan is pretty much slaying with her new innings, being a radio jockey! It is always great to explore new platforms and if it is someone as versatile as Vidya who has always believed in experiments, it becomes all the more fun. Her show, called Dhoon Badal Ke Toh Dekho, is a breath of fresh air that harps hard on the society's pre-conceived notions, misogyny, stereotypes and all that needs to upgrade with time.

Earlier, in a video that went viral, Vidya left a hard-hitting performance as she spoke on body-shaming and trolls targeting women's body shapes and skin colours. In a new video, she now plays a double role (that of a man and a woman) as she explains how women expect to be treated by men. "Dear men, don't do this. At home or at a meeting, while speaking to a girl or a woman, you say things that you don't even find problematic. Equality can't be limited to only papers. It has to be implemented in our language and behaviour as well," she says, at the end of the video.

Vidya, who has been a vocal advocate of equality for women, in all spheres, broke stereotypes in all ways she could. "I won't just talk about the film industry. I wish, as women, we should value ourselves little more each day so that someday we will not need women's day to celebrate our achievements and strengths," she once said, while addressing at a panel discussion called Women Shaping the Narrative in Media & Entertainment on the occasion of International Women's Day.