Vidya Balan: I was angry with my body, I hated it, wanted it to change

Not everything about showbiz is as rosy as it looks and surviving through the negativity is definitely not a cakewalk. You are often made to believe that to be 'beautiful', you need to be in a certain shape that others have defined for you. If you don't conform to it, be up to be trolled, sometimes brutally! Only a handful of actors from Bollywood have vowed to not bow down to that pressure, Vidya Balan is one of them. Not zero size, but grace and confidence are the secret to her beauty. But there was a time when the complex had taken over Vidya.
“(There was) a part of my life, I was in a battle with my body. I was angry with it, hated it, and I wanted it to change because I thought if my body changed, then I would be acceptable to everyone. I would be worthy of love. But even at my thinnest, when I managed to lose a lot of weight (it happened a few times) I realised that I wasn’t fully acceptable to everyone. So really there’s no point in trying to change yourself to suit others’ needs and ideals," she said, during a conversation with HT.
#HappyWomensDay to me and to you ...and to us all 💐! #ItsTime to #EmbraceYourself 🤗 .... starting today if you’ve never done it before... #ItsTime to love yourself body,mind & soul.. just the way you are! Lets Not wait to become thinner or fairer or smarter or hotter or cooler or richer or more successful or anything that you are not already...before you can #LOVE yourself. #ItsTime to say goodbye to every judgement that makes you feel lesser and #ItsTime to say #YouCanLeaveNow to the inner critic who says #ImAmNotGoodEnough . #ItsTime to know that there’s no need to become the best version of yourself.You are the best you can be today...and 2mrw is another day...so you will be the best you can be 2mrw too.Best Not in comparison to anyone else.Just #TheBestYou...cuz how can there be a Best in a world of individuals !?? 🌟. This picture inspired me to write this post so thank you @glowinggoddessgetaway 🙏. If you agree with me and feel like you want to share something ,please use the #ItsTime and tag me 🙂. Here’s to #SelfLove today & everyday ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.....!!
Vidya, who earlier confessed to be facing hormonal issues all her life, went lengths to lose weight, at times. She enrolled herself for intense workout sessions, went on strict diets and what not? Additionally, she also suffered from PCOS (Polycystic Overy Syndrome). Her encounter with fat-shaming started at a young age.
“I began to accept and respect my body, and it’s been a long journey. I find myself happier, I feel beautiful. I think the best gift I have given to myself is that I won’t let anyone make me feel differently about my body today,” the actor added.
Her performance in The Dirty Picture got her a bag of awards. Though the years, Vidya has proven herself to be one of the most dependable actors of Bollywood.
After all, what's in some weight?