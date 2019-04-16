Vidya Balan: I was angry with my body, I hated it, wanted it to change

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 12.02 am April 16 2019, 12.02 am

Not everything about showbiz is as rosy as it looks and surviving through the negativity is definitely not a cakewalk. You are often made to believe that to be 'beautiful', you need to be in a certain shape that others have defined for you. If you don't conform to it, be up to be trolled, sometimes brutally! Only a handful of actors from Bollywood have vowed to not bow down to that pressure, Vidya Balan is one of them. Not zero size, but grace and confidence are the secret to her beauty. But there was a time when the complex had taken over Vidya.

“(There was) a part of my life, I was in a battle with my body. I was angry with it, hated it, and I wanted it to change because I thought if my body changed, then I would be acceptable to everyone. I would be worthy of love. But even at my thinnest, when I managed to lose a lot of weight (it happened a few times) I realised that I wasn’t fully acceptable to everyone. So really there’s no point in trying to change yourself to suit others’ needs and ideals," she said, during a conversation with HT.

Vidya, who earlier confessed to be facing hormonal issues all her life, went lengths to lose weight, at times. She enrolled herself for intense workout sessions, went on strict diets and what not? Additionally, she also suffered from PCOS (Polycystic Overy Syndrome). Her encounter with fat-shaming started at a young age.

“I began to accept and respect my body, and it’s been a long journey. I find myself happier, I feel beautiful. I think the best gift I have given to myself is that I won’t let anyone make me feel differently about my body today,” the actor added.

Her performance in The Dirty Picture got her a bag of awards. Though the years, Vidya has proven herself to be one of the most dependable actors of Bollywood.

After all, what's in some weight?