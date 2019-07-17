Rushabh Dhruv July 17 2019, 11.19 pm July 17 2019, 11.19 pm

Vidya Balan is one such actor from Bollywood, who has always been vocal about almost all the matters. The lady has never kept mum and even have a voiced her opinion against the societal norms and taboos surrounding Indian society. Well, that does not end there as she is one kick-ass artist from the fraternity, who has even shackled various stereotypes. Adding a new feather to her hat, Balan, this time, took the help of social media and posted a hilarious video where she is seen talking about women and their characteristics.

Elaborating on the same, giving quite a competition to Tik Tok and in a Tak-Tuk style, the actress is seen lip-syncing to a man's voice in the clip. Looking like a village woman and clad in a red saree along with mangalsutra and sindoor, Vidya is seen talking about how a woman's behaviour post-marriage depends on the husband's conduct. "Shastron ke anusar har kanwari ladki mein, nau deviyon ka vaas hota hai. Lekin shaadi ke baad kaunsi devi active hogi, yeh pati ke karmon par nirbhar karta hai (As per to the shastras, every unmarried girl has the traits of nine goddesses. But which goddess' traits will be seen in her post-marriage depends totally on the husband), " Vidya says in the video. We are simply loving this new desi flavour of the actor!

Have a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram Some Tak-Tuk Time Passsssssss 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪! A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:55am PDT