image
  3. Bollywood
Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood

Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Kangana Ranaut

Siddharth Roy Kapur is producing the web series featuring Vidya Balan

back
bhool bhulaiyaaCritics Choice AwardsIndira Gandhi BiopicKangana ranautVidya Balan
nextExclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

within