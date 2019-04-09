Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Kangana Ranaut

Abhishek Singh April 09 2019, 6.30 pm April 09 2019, 6.30 pm

After the NTR biopic, Vidya Balan was all set to star in yet another biopic based on the south politician and film actor J. Jayalalithaa. However, the actor opted out of the project and news arrived that she will be in another biopic which is based on the first female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The actress recently opened up about the project, which will be produced by husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, while talking to the journalists at an event in Mumbai.

She said, “Main Indira Gandhi pe web series karneki koshish kar rahi hoon. Filhaal toh yeh bas ek koshish hai. Let’s see how it works out, after all, ‘series’ is a lot of work (than movies) and consumes a lot of time. Whenever I begin the project I will do it with perfection.” The actress said this as she arrived for the announcement of Critics Choice Film Awards along with Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai. While she graced the awards related event, she was asked to give a reaction to one of the controversial statements made by Kangana Ranaut.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress said that if she doesn’t win a National Award for her performance in the period film this year then she will definitely question the credibility of the awards. To this Vidya said, “I would not like to comment on someone else’s comment.”

Ask Vidya if she felt disappointed for not winning an award for any of her performances and she is quick to share, “I was surprised at the time of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. People were praising for my work in the film, and then I get a shock when I was not even nominated for my role in the film during the awards.”

Guess Vidya is forgetting the fact that she was rather nominated for her performance at IIFA Awards, Filmfare and Zee Cine Awards.