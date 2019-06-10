Antara Kashyap June 10 2019, 11.09 pm June 10 2019, 11.09 pm

Actress Vidya Balan took us on a trip down memory lane when she posted hilarious bloopers from her debut film Parineetaa. Parineeta was a film released in 2005 starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Raima Sen. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, this film was based on a Bengali novella by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay about two childhood sweethearts torn apart by class. Parineeta won Vidya Balan a Filmfare award for the Best Debutante Female and established her as one of the best actresses of her generation. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to re-post a clip shared by a fan page where the actors were seen having fun during the most serious scenes of the film.

In the hilarious clip, Raima Sen's audio from an interview plays where she shares the anecdote about them not being able to perform a scene because the actresses were in splits. In another scene, Vidya Balan asks Saif Ali Khan for money and Khan breaks character to say he doesn't have it. The last scene is where Saif is getting slapped by his father and Saif jokingly bumps into a nearby table. The clips are fun to watch and when compared to the final scene, one realises what actually goes on behind the scenes.

Check out the hilarious clip below :

"The least funny moments become really fun sometimes on set," Vidya wrote on Instagram. It is always amazing to see actors laughing at themselves. Vidya's post makes us nostalgic as well, Parineeta was one of the most acclaimed films of 2005. It received the National Award for the Best First Film Director and five Filmfare Awards.