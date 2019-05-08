Vidya Balan roped in for the biopic of 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi

Ranjini Maitra May 08 2019, 11.48 am May 08 2019, 11.48 am

The sultry Sulu is ready to switch to a woman with an impeccable brain! Actor Vidya Balan has been brought on board for the biopic of Shakuntala Devi, the late Indian writer and mental calculator, popularly known as a 'human computer'. Shakuntala, owing to her astonishing abilities to remember and calculate numbers, earned a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1982. Vidya, known to be an actor par excellence, is excited to be a part of the project.

“I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math... and she completely turns that perception on its head. I am thrilled that Vikram, who I’ve worked with on Kahaani, and his team are producing the film. Vikram (Malhotra, producer), Anu (Menon, director) and I are proud to bring to life the story of one of the most inspiring women of this country. How incredible that ‘The Math Genius’, ‘The Human Computer’, was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm," she said in a statement.

The Dirty Picture revolving around late Southern sex siren Silk Smitha, the first biopic in Vidya's career, bagged her a National Award. Down South, she recently featured in the biopic of NT Rama Rao. As per reports, Vidya was also prepping for a biopic on the late Bharat Ratna singer MS Subbulakshmi, a celebrated artiste, especially down South. In the past, she has walked out of a biopic on legendary actor Nargis, after objecting to the 'sensational account' the film was turning out to be.

Shakuntala Devi's biopic is tentatively slated to release in summer, 2020.