  3. Bollywood
Vidya Balan roped in for the biopic of 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi

Bollywood

Vidya Balan roped in for the biopic of 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi

Writer and mental calculator Shakuntala Devi's biopic will star Vidya Balan as the lead actor.

back
Anu MenonShakuntala DeviVidya BalanVikram Malhotra
nextVarun Dhawan gives fans a glimpse of girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthday bash

within