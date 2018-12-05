Vidya Balan to be the ‘human computer’ on the big screen?

Vidya Balan is surely one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. When it comes to playing real-life characters, Vidya has proved her mettle with movies like The Dirty Picture and Ekk Albela (Marathi film, played Geeta Bali in the movie). Her next film, NTR biopic, which marks Vidya’s Telugu debut will also have her playing a real-life character. She will be seen as Basavatarakam, NTR’s first wife. And now, if reports are to be believed, the actress is all set to star in one more biopic.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Kahaani actress has been approached to play mathematician Shakuntala Devi’s character in Anu Menon’s next directorial. A source said, “Vidya found the story really inspiring when Anu approached her but is yet to sign the project. Anu has researched a lot for the film which is currently in the final stages of scripting, following which the team will start on an extensive prep. The film is likely to roll sometime next year.”

Shakuntala Devi is famously known as the ‘human computer’. Thanks to her talent she also earned a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records. Vidya seems to be perfect for this role, we know!