image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vidya Balan to be the ‘human computer’ on the big screen?

Bollywood

Vidya Balan to be the ‘human computer’ on the big screen?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 05 2018, 2.05 pm
back
BiopicBollywoodEntertainmentHuman ComputerMission MangalNTR biopicShakuntala DeviVidya Balan
nextPriyanka Chopra breaks into a bhangra at the airport, watch video
ALSO READ

Mission Mangal: Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu start shooting despite legal issues

Jyotika moves to her next even before the release of Kaatrin Mozhi

Jyotika picks Suriya, Ajith and Madhavan as the exceptions