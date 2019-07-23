Ranjini Maitra July 23 2019, 1.01 pm July 23 2019, 1.01 pm

As an actor, she has eluded comfort zones and taken risks for as long as we can remember. Vidya Balan, while she continues to slay powerful characters on the big screen, is also venturing into other roles of cinema now. She made her short film debut with a project titled Natkhat, backed by long-time friend Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP films. Vidya will be playing the lead role in the film, but that's not all. This also marks her maiden project as a producer!

"It's a powerful story that called out to me in a way that made me want to act in it and also turn producer. And who better than RSVP to do it with! It explores the patriarchal imitation culture across India through innocence, relationships and euphemisms, which have not been showcased on screen before," she told Mid-day.

The film, revolving around gender inequality and rape culture, is directed by Shaan Vyas, the producer of critically acclaimed films like Masaan and Shahid. Presently into the post-production phase, Natkhat might hit the internet sometime next month and is also likely to travel to a number of film festivals across the globe.

Ronnie, who happens to be a close friend of Vidya, has had a fulfilling inning with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur during their days in UTV Motion Pictures. The duo has together backed films such as Dev D, A Wednesday, Rang De Basanti and Barfi! and it wouldn't be wrong to say that Siddharth perceives Ronnie to be a mentor in his professional sphere.

"When I first heard the script, I immediately knew this film had to be made. The project addresses so many issues and gives out a powerful message too. I am happy to collaborate with Vidya on this film," Ronnie said.