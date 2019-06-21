Be it brave or be it bold, Vidya Balan can always do it. She’s even done scary, funny, you name it. Vidya Balan’s diversity of roles is true to the woman she is in real life. Today, that statement comes with video proof. Vidya Balan who has been vacationing in Florida shared a video on her Instagram account of feeding alligators at the Gator Park of Florida. Not one or two but a whole group of them. At least 5-6 alligators can be spotted in the video alone. How’s that for a fearless woman? On top of that, she even has a humorous caption for the video. Check it out below
Feeding alligators in the sweltering heat at the #GatorPark in Florida 😜. Aaj toh banta hai to say, See ya later Alligator 😂!!
Vidya Balan was last seen in Bali with a friend. She had shared a picture of herself at the beach. The actress is done shooting for her upcoming film Mission Mangal which is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission also referred to as Mission Mangalyaan. Once her vacation is over, Vidya Balan will get back to work as she has two projects currently lined up. Firstly, she’ll be seen in the biopic of the famous mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Other than that, she will play the role of Indira Gandhi in an untitled project. The film will be based on Indira Gandhi’s biography by Sagarika Ghose titled “Indira – India's Most Powerful Prime Minister”. Quite the interesting choice to have such a person be portrayed by an alligator feeding actress.Read More