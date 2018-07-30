Vidya Balan's pregnancy grabs headlines again, but is it for real this time?

When an actress gets married, the first question asked to her is not about her next project as an actor, but it’s about embracing motherhood. Many actresses have expressed their displeasure towards these nonsensical questions over pregnancy and one who has been extremely vocal is Vidya Balan. We know that the actress is not a quintessential heroine that we see in Bollywood films, but she has been flawless however she is. Not giving a damn about size zero and being comfortable in her own skin, Vidya has always been on the healthier side without any qualms. But, thanks to her voluptuous physique, Vidya has always been under the scanner with people speculating her pregnancy. Once again, she is in the news because of her ‘apparent’ pregnancy.

Recently, while leaving a party, the actress was captured hiding her tummy with a dupatta, and even her style of walking was a little off (Read is as that of a pregnant woman). But, people who have seen Vidya properly, they would know, that’s how she actually walks.

We don’t know if Vidya is actually pregnant or has just gained a few kilos. But nevertheless, we just love our Sulu the way she is and we can’t wait to see her on the big screen again. Though currently, Vidya doesn’t have a Bollywood film in her kitty, she will be seen in a Telugu film, that is, NTR’s biopic. She portrays the role of his wife Basavatarakam in the film.