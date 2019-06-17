On Monday, a Bandra magistrate court acquitted actor Vidyut Jammwal in a 12-year-old case alleging that he caused an attack on a businessman, back in 2007. The businessman, residing in Mumbai's Juhu reportedly accused Vidyut and his friend Harishnath Goswami of smashing a bottle on his head, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The court cited 'lack of evidence' as the reason for the acquittal.
"The case pertains to an allegation levelled against Vidyut Jamwal in the year 2007 of assaulting somebody while he was partying in a club in Mumbai. During the trial, we were able to establish that there was absolutely no incriminating evidence against the actor. The court has accepted our submissions today and acquitted Jamwal," Vidyut's lawyer Aniket Nikam told ANI.
As per a report on India Today, on the nights of August 31 and September 1, 2007, Vidyut and his friends were partying in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel. While exiting the hotel, one of the actor's friends was accidentally pushed by the concerned businessman, named Rahul Suri. This led to a scuffle between Suri and Vidyut and his friends. The actor was charged with 'voluntarily causing grievous hurt, rioting, armed with a weapon and being part of an unlawful assembly'. The trial of the case went on for years and the actor did not turn up at the court unless a non-bailable warrant was issued. At the court, Vidyut pleaded not guilty.
Vidyut's last release Junglee didn't leave the critics or the audience impressed. His next is the third edition of the Commando franchise, featuring him as Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra. The film will also star Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles and is slated to release on 6th September 2019.Read More