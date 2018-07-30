Vidyut Jammwal is among the top 6 martial artists in the world and these pics prove why he deserves to be

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is a hardcore exponent of martial arts and we’ve seen him perform some fabulous action scenes in his movies so far. He's also known to have one of the fittest bods in Bollywood. All that mass and skill, it seems, is gaining him recognition. Looper, a hugely popular platform in the US has released a list of the top martial artistes in the world and our man Vidyut is the sole Indian to have made it to the coveted list.

Actually, we're not surprised he's on the list because we've seen him perform some daredevil stunts in his movies and were mighty impressed. But if you need a good reason to believe it then here are a few pictures of the actor that will definitely convince you that he deserves a mention on that list.

The actor who is elated with the news told a daily, “This is indeed an honour. Recognition like this inspires me.”

The actor recently wrapped the shooting of his adventure flick Junglee with the renowned filmmaker Chuck Russell. His director too is all praises for his leading man. Russell says, “It’s great to see Vidyut being noted as the rising star in action films across the world. He has a rare combination of cinematic charm and killer moves that will make him unstoppable after this film. What really distinguishes Vidyut is his deep knowledge of the martial art Kalaripayattu and his understanding of its philosophy to not only protect and fight but also use it to heal.”

Sigh! That chiselled bod and those 8 packs have us floored. We can't help but offer our heartiest congratulations to the actor.