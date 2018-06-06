Vidyut Jammwal replaces Shah Rukh Khan in THIS project

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. Vidyut won hearts and accolades alike when he made his debut in John Abraham-starrer Force. He went the different route as he portrayed a negative role in the film. However, he got immense praise for the same and almost bagged all the awards for the best debutant. He has a great female following too, considering the toned bod and hot physique that the actor has. And now, he has added another feather to his cap. According to sources, Vidyut has replaced none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Before you jump the high horses, let us clarify. The replacement is not for a film, but for a brand.

According to sources, Vidyut has replaced Bollywood’s King of romance Shah Rukh Khan as the face of a men’s fairness cream brand. The brand is yet to make an official announcement about Vidyut getting on board with them, but will soon be making one.

Well, if this indeed turns out to be true, then Vidyut has indeed bagged a big deal. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that though slowly and steadily, Vidyut is making wise choices in his career. We are surely expecting more major surprises in near future.

Last seen in Baadshaho, Vidyut will next feature in Junglee where he will be seen in the role of a veterinary doctor.