Vijay Deverakonda refused to debut in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh's '83?

It's a matter of few hours before Ranveer Singh's Simmba releases. But the excitement doesn't come to an end there. Ranveer's Gully Boy, a film by Zoya Akhtar revolving around street rappers is in the making and is going to be different than almost everything Ranveer has done in the past. Then comes the magnum opus '83, Kabir Khan's directorial that retells the story of India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. And here's an interesting piece of news regarding that film.

If reports are to be believed, then Southern star Vijay Deverakonda was offered a meaty role in the film but turned it down. “Right now, he’s very busy with his commitments in Telugu. Vijay is, of course, looking forward to a Hindi film debut. But not in a film that already stars Ranveer Singh. No prizes for guessing who would have the most important role in the film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

We hear that a number of big stars are being called for the film. However, one can't deny that it will primarily be a Ranveer Singh show. Guess we can't blame South biggies for NOT opting to debut in that film.