Vijay set to croon in Thalapathy 62, thanks to AR Rahman

Fans are in a treat as Thalapathy Vijay will be heard singing in his upcoming film Thalapathy 62. Music maestro AR Rahman will be responsible for bring out the best in the actor in the music studio. Vijay and

and AR Rahman have collaborated for ‘Azhagia Tamil Magan’, ‘Udhaya’, and ‘Mersal’ in the past but none have included Vijay singing a song. Composer AR Rahman who is signed to score the music for AR Murugadoss’ Thalapathy 62 says he would try to make Vijay sing in the film.

Speaking on the sidelines of the press meet Rahman said, “I will surely explore the option of making Vijay sing in the album. But it depends on the song. You shouldn’t push someone to do something; it’s for his movie at the end of the day. Let’s see.”

Thalapathy 62 marks ARR’s second association with filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The duo last teamed up for Aamir Khan’s blockbuster hit Ghajini and delivered impressive hit numbers. “I’m collaborating with Murugadoss after 10 years. He is very talented and picturises songs very well. It’s great to be back with him after ten years. Those who want music different from the songs of Mersal will love this,” said Rahman.

Thalapathy 62 is currently in pre-production and will hit the floors anytime soon. The film is most likely to be a Diwali-2018 release. Besides Thalapathy 62, ARRahman will also compose the score for Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer film in 2018.