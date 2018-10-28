image
Sunday, October 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vikas Bahl defamation case: Survivor wants her name dropped from suit

Bollywood

Vikas Bahl defamation case: Survivor wants her name dropped from suit

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 28 2018, 7.30 pm
back
#MeToo movementAnurag KashyapBollywoodEntertainmentMeTooMeToo campaignVikas BahlVikramaditya Motwane
nextA look into Saaho's chilling action sequences has us gasping for breath!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Housefull 4 hit again, junior artist allegedly molested on set

#MeToo: Milind Soman points to the fashion industry, urges models to speak out

#MeToo: Amala Paul accuses Susi Ganesan of double meaning talk, inappropriate contact