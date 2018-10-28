Vikas Bahl defamation case: Survivor wants her name dropped from suit

The #MeToo movement in Bollywood has helped expose many sexual predators. Now, as per a latest update, after a former employee of the Phantom Films accused director Vikas Bahl of sexually assaulting her in 2015, the girl has decided to step back and not legally pursue the case.

Well, for the unaware, Bahl had filed a Rs. 10 crore defamation suit against Anurag Kahyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and the girl for calling him a sexual predator. Last week, Vikas’ appeal was heard in the court and the woman requested the judiciary to have belief in her story as it is true. Reportedly, on Sunday, the woman requested the Bombay HC to drop her name from the defamation suit. "It had an extremely deleterious effect on my professional and personal life and on my mental and emotional health," she said.

In her statement, the victim also made it clear that one of the reasons to step out of the legal mess is that no severe action has been taken to address the complaint raised by her. "I do not wish to relive any further what has transpired and I request that my presence in this proceedings be dispensed with and I dropped as a party. The absence of a written complaint or FIR does not and cannot take away from the truth of my statements. Why I have not made a police complaint is plain to see if one considers how formal process has failed to achieve any measure of accountability and lead only to the further victimisation of sexual assault survivors."

Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But i know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 5, 2018

