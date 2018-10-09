Vikas Bahl likely to be dropped as 83 producer

The consequences of the #MeToo movement in India are getting brutal by the hour and rightly so. Social media has been filled with horror stories of sexual harassment, some even as old as 20 years ago. These women are now finding the courage to speak up and call out their predators. While a few have been anonymous, most survivors are putting names out there. Some of these names are giants from the entertainment industry and these giants are tumbling. Producer and director Vikas Bahl is among them and by the looks of it, no one wants to touch him with a barge pole.

After accusations of sexual molestation by a colleague in Phantom Films, Queen director Vikas Bahl is facing an isolation of sorts in the industry. First, the company he co-founded, Phantom Films, dissolved after a female employee accused him of sexual harassment. Now, a report in Pinkvilla states that Bahl could be shown the door from the sets of Ranveer Singh’s 83.

A source told the portal, "Allegations against Vikas have been a huge concern for the team of 83 and they expressed their concern over his presence in the film. Owing to his misconduct, the internal team came to a conclusion unanimously that he shouldn't be involved with the project in any capacity. The same has been conveyed to him and his then-partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena."

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan have teamed up for the first time to make 83, a film based on India’s Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, the man who captained the Indian team to glory. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020.