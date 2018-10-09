image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Vikas Bahl likely to be dropped as 83 producer

Bollywood

Vikas Bahl likely to be dropped as 83 producer

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 09 2018, 8.11 pm
back
#MeToo movement83Kabir KhanKapil DevMe TooPhantom Filmsranveer singhVikas Bahl
nextNavneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Had sued him for Rs 1 crore for calling 'drug user'
ALSO READ

BJP MLA Udit Raj questions #MeToo, forced to post apology

Prashant Jha, Political Editor at Hindustan Times, steps down after sexual harassment accusations

Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba step away from AIB