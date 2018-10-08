Vikas Bahl sexual assault controversy: A Sonam vs Kangana row begins

True, Tanushree Dutta, by coming out about a decade-old sexual assault, is being an inspiration to women who suppressed their own stories of being abused all these days. But to see the movement resulting in a tiff between two of Bollywood's leading ladies is kind of sad! Right after a former employee of Phantom Films charged Queen director Vikas Bahl for sexually harassing her, Kangana Ranaut was quick enough to say how Bahl would behave inappropriately with her as well. This led actor Sonam Kapoor comment with a smirk, "‘it is hard to take Kangana seriously sometimes". This got Kangana totally furious!

“What does she mean by saying, “its hard to believe Kangana” When I am sharing my me too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t...What makes her so unsure of my claims, I am known to be an articulate person, I have represented my country in many international summits, I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade," Kangana blasted, during an interaction with Pinkvilla.

Sonam recently attended the Vogue Women's Summit in Bengaluru and was quizzed by host Barkha Dutt about Kangana's revelation. “Kangana being Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it’s hard to take her seriously, but I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes in," she said.

Hmm...did Sonam have Kangana's back? Or did she rather dismiss Kangana's claims? What do you think?