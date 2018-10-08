image
Monday, October 8th 2018
English
Vikas Bahl sexual assault controversy: A Sonam vs Kangana row begins

Bollywood

Vikas Bahl sexual assault controversy: A Sonam vs Kangana row begins

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 08 2018, 3.33 pm
back
BollywoodemployeeEntertainmentKangana ranautPhantom Filmssexual assaultSonam KapoorVikas BahlVogue Women's Summit
nextBadhaai Ho: Tabu and Irrfan Khan were the first choices to play the elderly couple
ALSO READ

Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun beats Aayush Sharma's Loveyatri at the box office

Rajat Kapoor accused of inappropriate behaviour with journalist, issues apology

Boss Lady Priyanka Chopra is slaying in this loose shirt and trouser!