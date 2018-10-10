Vikas Bahl slams Anurag Kashyap and Motwane, calls them opportunists

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has called Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane as opportunists for purpotedly placing allegations against him to dissolve Phantom Films. He has sent legal notices to the duo.

The #MeToo campaign has caught heat in Bollywood as several women have started sharing their the stories of sexual harassment they have suffered. Filmmaker Vikas Bahl happens to find himself in the eye of a storm as an anonymous member from his production house Phantom Films accused him of sexual assault in 2015. The woman had opened up on the same earlier too, but with several women speaking up now, she took the opportunity to share her story again.

Owing to that, Phantom Films was dissolved as its other co-founders Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena announced the same. Kashyap and Motwane have also been siding with the woman and sharing their opinions on the situation, holding Bahl responsible. Bahl had kept quite so far, but on Tuesday, he sent two separate yet similar legal notices to Kahsyap and Motwane through an email, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. Bahl has accused his former co-workers of “orchestrating the whole campaign against him” and using it as an excuse to dissolve the production house.

The notice issued by Advocate Shamsher Garud of Jayakar and Partners also states that Kashyap bribed another employee to accuse him falsely. The notice further reads, “You are neither a witness nor the alleged victim, but instead an opportunist seeking to derive benefit based on unsubstantiated information. The alleged incident has not been established in any court of law and that you have exploited the media to propagate your own personal vendetta.”

It also says that putting the blame of the dissolution of Phantom on him is in “bad taste”. It also strictly says that if the two don’t remove their “messages [on social media] and tender an unconditional apology to Bahl,” a of civil and/ or criminal defamation would be filed against Kashyap and Motwane.