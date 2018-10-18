Vikas Bahl slaps Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane with Rs 10 crore defamation suit

The #MeToo movement has hit the industry like a storm as many horrifying stories are coming to the fore. After Tanushree Dutta talking about the harassment she faced at the hands of Nana Patekar back in 2008 on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss, many women have come out of their closet. Names of biggies like Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher have also popped up for sexually exploiting women. Amidst these names, the director and former partner of Phantom films, Vikas Bahl has also found a place as he has been accused of sexual misconduct by an ex-employee of the production company.

As he got exposed, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane dissolved the production company and distanced themselves from Bahl. The two also gave statements not in favour of Vikas. Now, as per latest reports, Vikas Bahl has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Kashyap and Motwane seeking justice from the Bombay High Court.

In his appeal to the court, Vikas has stated that the statements made by his ex-colleagues were defamatory, slanderous and baseless. Reportedly, he even alleged that his former partners were opportunists, who have made him look responsible for the dissolution of Phantom Films.

For the unaware, Kashyap, Motwane, Bahl and Madhu Mantena established Phantom Films in 2011. They have together produced films like Lootera, Hasee Toh Phasee, Queen and Udta Punjab, as well as the web series Sacred Games.

