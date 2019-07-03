Soheib Ahsan July 03 2019, 9.12 pm July 03 2019, 9.12 pm

In the latest development by HuffPost India, there are claims that the ICC exonerated filmmaker Vikas Bahl without following established procedures. The proper method required them to assess all possible evidence and examine witnesses which were overlooked. Moreover, the ICC consisted of Phantom Films members suggesting that the entire investigation was biased. Phantom Films was co-owned by Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena. The company was later dissolved after sexual allegations against the film maker came up. Following the exoneration, Vikas Bahl was reinstated as the director of the upcoming film Super 30.

On top of all this, throughout the investigation, the ICC examined evidence on the say and permission of the accused Vikas Bahl. After the allegations were brought to light, Vikas Bahl filed a defamation case against the ladies accusing him as well as partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. There were also concerns that the ICC's motives were not as focused on the protection of the harassed women as they should have been.

Supreme Advocate Mihira Sood stated that most of the #MeToo cases had been investigated outside the framework of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) showing that there is a lack of clarity in the understanding of PoSH. The actual question is whether there is a lack of clarity or a lack of concern for such crimes. Allegations had been raised against Vikas Bahl over four years ago. The case was brought back up in light of the #MeToo movement followed by the setting up of an ICC. Despite this set-up. the ICC rushed through the process and did not keep the accusers in the loop of the investigation. Anurag Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan, who had expressed concerns over Vikas Bahl's behaviour with female employees, were not involved or questioned throughout the entire investigation.