Vikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegations against Mahesh Bhatt

Divya Ramnani April 22 2019, 10.41 am April 22 2019, 10.41 am

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli, recently lashed out at the Bhatt family for numerous reasons. What started with her ugly nepotism remarks over Alia Bhatt, further moved on to questioning Soni Razdan’s nationality and hurling some serious accusations at Mahesh Bhatt. Last week, in a series of tweets, Rangoli accused the filmmaker of throwing a chappal on Kangana and that she wasn’t allowed to see her own film, Woh Lamhe. Rangoli also revealed that it was Anurag Basu and not Mahesh Bhatt, who gave a break to Kangana Ranaut.

Today, Vikram Bhatt, who calls Mahesh Bhatt as his boss and mentor, has taken to his Facebook account and penned an open letter, as an indirect response to Rangoli’s accusations. In his post, Vikram rubbished all of Rangoli’s claims and without really taking anyone’s name, he referred to Kangana Ranaut as a ‘then struggling actor.’ A part of his letter read, “An accusation hurled at Mahesh Bhatt, who I call Boss, that he threw a slipper at a then struggling actor, an insinuation that he was just nasty. My first instinct was to take to Twitter and join the party of social mudslinging. But desist I did. I realised that it’s easy to be on a high horse, even if it’s a wooden one and that can’t be me. I was not there at the event mentioned. I know nothing about the people involved. I only know my Boss. But my Boss I do know.”

.... but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old . @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

The Raaz filmmaker further described his journey with Mahesh Bhatt, which has partially been full of ups and downs. Vikram also credited Mahesh for everything that he is today and gave us an insight into his real side. Bhatt ended his letter saying, “I know he won’t care much about this piece; I am doing this behind his back. But I do care. As I said, there are two sides of a story and my story is about a man who has taught me what love, gratitude and giving away is all about. If you know him as anything else but this, I would consider that your misfortune, not his.”

We wonder what the Ranaut sisters have to say now!