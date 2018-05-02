Vikramaditya Motwane rebuts claim that Bhavesh Joshi Superhero apes Kick-Ass

The trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming action film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released on Wednesday and it showcases a character Bollywood was rarely seen before. This action thriller stars Mirzya star Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead as a vigilante who is set to take on all the wrongs in society. But ever since the launch of the trailer, the film has been compared with 2010 released Kick-Ass.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane, however, is hacing none of it. He underlined that his film is nothing similar to Kick-Ass which is a superhero comic film published by Marvel Comics. He added, “People who have watched Kick-Ass must have understood that Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a totally different film. While Kick-Ass is a comedy film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is dark.” He went on to say that even the looks and the costumes are completely different. Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor too chimed in to talk about the film being based on a new concept.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan Kapoor’s second venture after Mirzya, which received a poor response at the box office with 8.50 crores in its first week. Music for the film has been composed for Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya who have worked with Vikramaditya Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan.

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, the film is set to hit the theatres on May 25 this year.