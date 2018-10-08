Vikramaditya Motwane: Vikas Bahl is a sexual offender, preyed on a young woman

After Anurag Kashyap, filmmaker and former Phantom partner Vikramaditya Motwane has also broken silence over the alleged sexual assault committed by ex-business partner and colleague Vikas Bahl. In his tweet wherein he offered an apology to the victim, Motwane outright calls Vikas a sexual offender and someone who ruined a young woman's life.

As per the victim, the incident took place in 2015 after a party wherein Vikas first pretended to be drunk, took to her bed and tried to force himself on her but she resisted. He then masturbated on her back and left the room after abusing her.

“We offered suspending Vikas from the company for a long period of time, not letting him produce or direct, taking away his signatory rights as well as sending him to rehabilitation. She agreed. So did Vikas, who had no memory of the incident,” Motwane says in his statement, adding that the victim was later not willing to take it forward as her boyfriend didn't want her name to be public.

On Sunday, Anurag Kashyap also shared a similar statement, while accepting that the matter wasn't dealt with correctly.

The last Phantom Productions film, incidentally, is Vikas' upcoming directorial Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan.