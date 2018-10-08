image
Monday, October 8th 2018
English
Vikramaditya Motwane: Vikas Bahl is a sexual offender, preyed on a young woman

Bollywood

Vikramaditya Motwane: Vikas Bahl is a sexual offender, preyed on a young woman

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 08 2018, 1.50 pm
back
Anurag KashyapBollywoodEntertainmentPhantom Filmssexual assaultStatementVikas BahlVikramaditya Motwane
nextGauri Khan celebrates birthday with half her ‘better halves’
ALSO READ

Too little too late: Anurag Kashyap's statement on Vikas Bahl only absolves himself

Phantom menace: Vikas Bahl accused of masturbating on female employee

Abhishek Bachchan reveals love story with his Umrao Jaan Aishwarya