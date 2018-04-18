Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero unveiled with quirky posters

The superhero genre is not much visited by Bollywood filmmakers but that’s about to change. ‘Trapped’ director Vikramaditya Motwane and ‘Mirzya’ star Harshvardhan Kapoor are joining hands for an upcoming action film titles Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Harshvardhan took to social media to share the first look posters of the film. The film will be produced by Eros international and Phantom Pictures.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, however, does not entirely belong to the superhero genre as fans would consider superhero. Harshvardhan clarifies that it’s not a super-hero film but a story of one young man’s quest for revenge, and the discovery that he’s destined for much bigger things. The film has some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew. Giving us a super-hero comic feel, the posters feature eye-catching colours as a masked Harshvardhan Kapoor looks intriguing. The music is done by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have worked on Motwane’s earlier films Lootera and Udaan.

“He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well,” Motwani said in an interview. Kapoor, on the other hand, has also mentioned in an interview that he’s blessed to work with his favourite directors for his first two films.

The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap and will hit the screens on May 25 this year.