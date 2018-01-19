Vineet Kumar Singh almost died shooting for Mukkabaaz

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh recently hosted a screening of his critically acclaimed film Mukkabaaz. The sports drama directed by Anurag Kashyap is a love story of a boxer but also prominently highlights the problem of casteism. Kashyap demands full dedication from his cast and crew and both Vineet Kumar and his mentor in the film Ravi Kishen vouch for it.

Vineet Kumar had to undergo an extensive year-long boxing training in Punjab. "I spent three years going door-to-door to find a director to make the film after writing the story. The moment I got a call from Anurag sir confirming that he is making the film, I just packed my bag and rushed to Punjab for my boxing training to fight like a professional boxer," Kumar said during the trailer launch.

In fact, the makers never hired a choreographer to shoot the boxing scenes. That may well be because Vineet was the co-writer for the film with his sister Mukti Singh and he understood well the requirement of the scenes.

Ravi Kishan, who played Vineet Kumar’s mentor in the film also shared an incident around the film where at one point he was afraid Vineet might die. Kishan recounts how the Mukkabaaz protagonist was unwell after an 18-hour-long shoot, hadn’t slept well and was dehydrated. The very next day they had to shoot the Ganga training scene. Ravi Kishan, without anyone’s knowledge, tied a rope to the boat as a precaution in case Vineet drowns. He turned out to be a real life mentor to Vineet because, “If Vineet would have died, the movie would not have been made. So I had to keep him from drowing,” Kishen narrates jokingly.

This is Vineet’s first film in which he was the lead. The actor said, “The struggle of 18 years was more difficult than the training for Mukkabaaz.” The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Zoya Hussain and released on January 12.