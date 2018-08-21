Vinesh Phogat's golden Dangal move overwhelms on-screen Phogat dad Aamir Khan!

Gen-next may not be well-versed with the hardcore feels of patriotism, but every once in a while comes in a moment when it hits hard, the belongingness, the nationalism. When Aamir Khan came with Dangal, the biopic on Phogat sisters, their father, and their journey towards their first Olympic gold, the whole nation stood up and applauded. The moment when the National Anthem played on our screens in the cinema hall, there was not a dry eye. Aamir Khan aced the character of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his raw emotions touched one and all. And today, when Vinesh Phogat won the gold for the country in Asian Games 2018, the moment was just the same if not greater.

Aamir took to social media to congratulate her, using his dialogue from Dangal.

Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you. Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal. Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke! — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 20, 2018

The star's tweet also earned a reply, from none other than the real Phogat father, Mahavir Phogat.

However, Aamir was not the only one to be overwhelmed with Vinesh's golden victory. A bevy of celebs from all facets too wished the young wrestler.

Proud of you @Phogat_Vinesh for winning gold in the women's freestyle 50 kg category. Our second gold medal at the Games so far. ⁠ #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ #VineshPhogat pic.twitter.com/j2rM7NyBes — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 20, 2018

First Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Asian Games!! Way to go girl 🙌🏻🙌🏻 .. The entire country is proud of you! Congratulations #VineshPhogat @Phogat_Vinesh 👍🏻👍🏻🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 20, 2018

Another gold! Well done #vineshphogat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 20, 2018

Golden Girl 🥇 We are so proud of you.🇮🇳👏 Congratulations #VineshPhogat pic.twitter.com/TPPZ87AKBi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) August 20, 2018

What a proud feeling. Congratulations @Phogat_Vinesh on making us all proud by winning the gold medal at the Asian Games. #VineshPhogat pic.twitter.com/2cOtzOy27a — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 20, 2018

Vinesh also got a loud cheer from cousins and athletes Geeta Phogat, Babita Kumari and Ritu Phogat. Mahabir Phogat too wished her.

It's a proud moment indeed. Vinesh became the first Indian wrestler to win gold as she defeated Yuki Irie from Japan in the 50 kg weight category in the ongoing Asian Games. This is the second gold that has come in for the country, first one too being in wrestling as Bajrang Punia won on Sunday.