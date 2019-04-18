Vinta Nanda on Ajay Devgn working with Alok Nath: Don't think he is in any position to take a stand

Ranjini Maitra April 18 2019, 7.46 pm April 18 2019, 7.46 pm

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in India (which can be credited to actor Tanushree Dutta who made an explosive revelation about being sexually abused by Nana Patekar), some shocking names came up as alleged predators. One of them was actor Alok Nath, much known for being an old school Indian father on the big screen. Nath allegedly raped writer-producer Vinta Nanda nearly two decades ago. While another accused, Nana Patekar pulled out from his in-progress film Housefull 4, Nath continues to be a part of Ajay Devgn's forthcoming release De De Pyaar De.

A day after Tanushree slammed Ajay and the makers of De De Pyaar De for not withdrawing Nath from the film, Vinta has opened up as well and says she has zero expectations. "I don't expect anything from Ajay Devgn. I don't think he is in any position to take a stand. The money riding on the project is the only dharma for them," she told Mid-day. At the film's trailer launch, Ajay was quizzed about Nath's presence in the film and said they were done with the film before allegations against him surfaced. "This is not the right place to talk about it. The film was completed before the allegations surfaced against the concerned person."

Vinta worked with Nath in a popular TV serial titled Tara which she wrote and he essayed the lead role. In her admission of being harassed, she also narrated how opening her mouth had cost her professionally and eventually she was removed from the show.

"When it comes to the box office, nobody (in the industry] follows any other religion. There is no right and wrong. Their politics and ideologies go for a toss. Their reluctance to take action is the giveaway (of their intentions)," Vinta added.