VIRAL: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh's on-location still from Luv Ranjan's Dede Pyaar De

The more you try to keep the shooting of your film exclusive, by saying no to the camera, phones and other gadgets on the movie’s set; chances are that your film’s on-location shoot is in danger. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is presently shooting for his upcoming film with actress Rakul Preet Singh in London. Tentatively titled Dede Pyaar De, the film is an urban romantic comedy and has been written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan. Rakul was earlier seen in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Aiyaary. Recently a few photos of the leading pair from the sets of the film got leaked.

Here are the pictures of Ajay and Rakul:

In the photos, the 49-year-old actor is seen wearing a dark green coloured blazer which he has paired with a blue shirt and white pants. Rakul, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in a peach coloured saree which she is seen wearing along with a floral print strappy blouse.

This film will mark the directorial debut of acclaimed film editor Akiv Ali and will also star Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, it will be Luv Ranjan's sixth film. He has previously directed films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.