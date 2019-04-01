Viral: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar take the internet by storm with their beachy photo

Rushabh Dhruv April 01 2019, 4.56 pm April 01 2019, 4.56 pm

One of the most-talked-about couples in Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been painting the town red with their romance. Even though the couple has not come out in public and confirmed that the two are dating, their Instagram PDA gives away all about relationship. Speculations are also rife that the couple is already engaged and can tie the knot anytime soon. The lovebirds made their first public appearance together on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception (December 1, 2018) and since then, they have been inseparable.

That being said, Shibani and Farhan in February had visited Mexico to ring in latter's birthday. While yes the couple did treat fans with some cool photos from their vacay, but there's one that has gone viral on the internet. The leaked viral snap sees Farhan and Shibani in a playful mood as they hit the beach. Must say, there's too much of love in this picture. Couple goals. Have a look:

The actor-filmmaker, too, hinted that he may tie the knot this year. While speaking to Bhumi Pednekar on a chat show, when Shibani asked him, “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” A smiling Farhan replied, “I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” To which, Bhumi asked, “Are you, though?” Farhan replied, “It maybe April or April be ‘May’.”