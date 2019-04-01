image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  3. Bollywood
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s Mexico holiday picture amid the waves goes viral

Bollywood

Viral: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar take the internet by storm with their beachy photo

This fresh photo sees Farhan and Shibani in a playful mood amid the waves on their beach holiday in Mexico!

back
Bollywoodcouplefarhan akhtarFarhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar weddingFarhan ShibaniMexico HolidayShibani Dandekar
nextLaxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

within