Viral pic! Khushi Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in her recent photoshoot

Late actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is already taking the internet by storm. Her gorgeous looks and trendy outfits have turned her into an internet sensation. Khushi recently stole the limelight by looking drop dead gorgeous at her prom night. The gal recently had a photoshoot and killed it once again. Check it out!

Though we can’t see the full picture, Khushi slayed it in a black blazer and of course that gaze.

While Janhvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year, Khushi is not so keen on Bollywood. She is much more of a fashionista and wants to make a mark in modelling.

And not to miss out on Sridevi’s interview with DNA last year, in which she revealed that Khushi has expressed her desire to become a model.

"Yes, Khushi says she wants to get into modelling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it's modelling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen," she had said.

Going by her recent pictures, we feel the pretty star kid can definitely do wonders in this field and we can’t wait to see more pictures of her.