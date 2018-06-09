Viral Pic! Prince Taimur Ali Khan goes London strolling with maa and paa

Here is your daily dose of internet’s favorite child.

The chota nawab, Taimur Ali Khan always has us going crazy over his cuteness, whenever a picture is taken of him with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Currently, the family are in London on a holiday and look what we found. Basically a picture of the couple taking their one-year-old out for a stroll surfaced on the internet making us all aww.

In the picture which was posted by a fan account, we can see the lovely couple out for a stroll with Taimur in the pram. While Taimur looks back at his parents adorably. Kareena in the picture is seen sporting a t-shirt with jeans, while Saif has a shirt on with a waistcoat and jeans. Looking like the perfect couple.

Take a look at the picture below.

LQ photo of Kareena and her family taking a stroll in London! pic.twitter.com/lb2T4gQXYv — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) June 9, 2018

Saif and Kareena are currently vacationing in London and seems like are catching up with their friends. Kareena was spotted hanging out at a restaurant with birthday girl Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. It seems like she would be joining Sonam Kapoor for her birthday celebrations. See below:

Must say, even a little glimpse of Taimur makes us so fall in love with him. *blush blush*