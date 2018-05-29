home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Viral Picture: Irrfan Khan enjoys a test match in London, amidst his treatment

First published: May 29, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Updated: May 29, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Actor Irrfan Khan is currently undergoing a treatment in UK after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. But an unverified picture of him, watching a test match in London, is going viral on Twitter after being made available online by a Pakistani journalist.

Zainab Abbas, sports anchor for Dunya News, posted a picture with Irrfan in it (suggestively) watching a match played between England and Pakistan at the Lord’s cricket ground. The image was shared by a Twitter user, M Furqan Bhatti.

The internet, meanwhile, agrees with Zainab Abbas and believes that it’s Irrfan indeed in the picture. Casually dressed with spectacles and a towel wrapped over his head, the man in image does look like Irrfan. In fact, Twitteratis are pretty sure that it is him:

Irrfan Khan, 51, in March released a statement informing his fans and followers of the ‘rare disease’ that he has contracted. Neuroendocrine tumour is described as rare disease and can occur anywhere in the body. Read Irrfan’s statement below:

Irrfan Khan is the star of films like Life in a... Metro, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, Piku, Talvar, Inferno, Madaari, Hindi Medium and many more. He was last seen in Blackmail. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates!

