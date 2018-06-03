VIRAL! Ranbir Kapoor's picture as the imprisoned Sanjay Dutt CANNOT be missed

The trailer of Sanju has stumped one and all. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Sanjay Dutt is so pragmatic that one forgets who is real and who is reel. As we canvas the journey of Sanju in three minutes, we are amused, horrified, disgusted and curious, all at the same time. And now, we have come across another still of Ranbir Kapoor, one that is going viral on the internet, but for all the right reasons.

This still refers to Sanjay Dutt’s life when he was locked up in a jail. Looking at Ranbir enacting Dutt, with that forlorn look in his eyes, and with Raju crafting the scene, one can’t help but be mesmerised.

No wonder this still is going viral on social media. Ranbir is a magician who can truly claim any skin he wants.

After the impressive trailer that was launched on May 30, the first song Main Bhi Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya was launched on Sunday. Featuring Ranbir and Sonam, the song unleashed the quirk of the 80s, making us smile.

Also starring Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and more, Sanju is set to grace the big screens on June 29. We simply cannot wait for it.