home/ entertainment/ bollywood
VIRAL! Ranbir Kapoor's picture as the imprisoned Sanjay Dutt CANNOT be missed

VIRAL! Ranbir Kapoor's picture as the imprisoned Sanjay Dutt CANNOT be missed

First published: June 03, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Updated: June 03, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

The trailer of Sanju has stumped one and all. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Sanjay Dutt is so pragmatic that one forgets who is real and who is reel. As we canvas the journey of Sanju in three minutes, we are amused, horrified, disgusted and curious, all at the same time.  And now, we have come across another still of Ranbir Kapoor, one that is going viral on the internet, but for all the right reasons.

This still refers to Sanjay Dutt’s life when he was locked up in a jail. Looking at Ranbir enacting Dutt, with that forlorn look in his eyes, and with Raju crafting the scene, one can’t help but be mesmerised.

No wonder this still is going viral on social media. Ranbir is a magician who can truly claim any skin he wants.

After the impressive trailer that was launched on May 30, the first song Main Bhi Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya was launched on Sunday. Featuring Ranbir and Sonam, the song unleashed the quirk of the 80s, making us smile.

Also starring Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and more, Sanju is set to grace the big screens on June 29. We simply cannot wait for it.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #Instagram #jail #leaked #Rajkumar Hirani #Ranbir Kapoor #sanjay dutt #Sanju #trailer

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All