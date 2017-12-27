Virat and Anushka’s reception: Celebrities that will give it a miss

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have had a secret wedding, a quick honeymoon, an intimate reception and now it’s time to party with their friends from their respective professions. As it is the year’s end, many have packed their bags and left for vacations. The reception, however, will still witness many celebrities. Nevertheless, there are a few who won't make it to the party.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was the one of the few to hint at Virat and Anushka’s wedding, will miss the reception. She will be bringing in Christmas and New Year’s Eve with her family at an undisclosed island. The Judwaa 2 actress seemed very excited to attend the celebrations as she had also posted a picture of their reception’s invitation.

Deepika Padukone will not make it to the reception either as she is on a vacation in Vienna, Austria where she even celebrated Christmas. Anushka’s Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Ranveer Singh will also be absent from Virushka’s reception. The Padmavati actor is in London to help promote the English Premier League among fans in India and globally.

Shilpa Shetty has gone to London to join her family for New Year's celebrations. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur have left for Europe to celebrate the New Year's Eve. Akshay Kumar and his family are on their New Year's vacation in Capetown, South Africa.

Haseena Parkar star Sharddha Kapoor is busy shooting for the second leg of Prabhas-starrer Saaho in Hyderabad, therefore, she would also give the reception a miss. Emraan Hashmi and family have left for Singapore, hence, cannot make it to Virat and Anushka’s wedding reception.

But we are sure, there will be many attending Virushka’s reception 2.

