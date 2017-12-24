home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Narendra Modi reaches the venue of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharmas wedding reception in Delhi

December 21, 2017

After the heavenly wedding in Tuscany, Italy, and the honeymoon in Finland, Virat and Anushka arrived at Delhi this Tuesday. The couple hosted the first leg of their wedding reception in Delhi for close friends and family. Prime Minister Modi attended the reception. The couple has planned another party in Mumbai on December 26 where Virat and Anushka’s friends and colleagues are invited.

