Virat-Anushka back from honeymoon and we cannot keep calm

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had the most dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy and managed to keep it under-the-wraps. The entire nation has been gushing over how adorable the pictures were after the duo released them. Fans had pretty much the same reaction when they saw pictures from their honeymoon in Finland. But the celebrations are only set to continue back home. The couple have returned to the capital and images are out of Anushka at her sasural.

The newlyweds are seen spending time with family at Virat’s residence. The couple arrived two days ahead of their reception in the capital. They will host a reception for family and friends in New Delhi on December 21 and then another reception for Anushka’s Bollywood colleagues and other cricketers in Mumbai on December 26. Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez, Kunal Kohli and Mahesh Bhatt have already shared the invitation cards for their reception.

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma what a lovely invite. Everything about your wedding has been personal,classy & romantic. Just like you both. God bless. pic.twitter.com/OBHVp2dnE1 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 16, 2017

Virut and Anushka married in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, which was attended by close family and friends. Shortly after, the couple announced their wedding on social media. The couple will, reportedly, be moving to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai once they return from Delhi.

After the celebrations, the two will be heading to South Africa where Virat will be playing a tournament against the Proteas. They will bring in the New Year together after which Anushka will return to begin work with her next Sui Dhaga also starring Varun Dhawan.