Virat-Anushka reception: This time Ranbir Kapoor was really there

I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I’ve never seen her so happy and beautiful https://t.co/WxVXilNBlJ — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

We normally don't start a story with a tweet but then again this is the internet. So for this particular one we would like to make an exception, break the rules or bend them in the least. So Ranbir Kapoor finally did get the invite and no we didn't see any mehandi on those hands.

At Virat and Anushka's Mumbai reception, Kapoor seemed to have just one thing on his mind. Relive the famous moment from the meme that had left everyone in splits. Kapoor posed with the newly weds with Captain Kohli still amused with the whole meme-business. He has been on the receiving end of many and must be only glad that it was someone else this once.